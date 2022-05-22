Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $154,616.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,881,713 shares in the company, valued at $64,698,843. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

RILY opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $78,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,580,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.