$0.48 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CSWC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $515.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

