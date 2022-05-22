Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,944 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.