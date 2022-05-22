J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

