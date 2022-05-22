Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.