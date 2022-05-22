Comparing SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Its Competitors

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SoFi Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ peers have a beta of 8.63, indicating that their average share price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 1.81% 5.06% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SoFi Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 435 1664 1896 83 2.40

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.04, suggesting a potential upside of 87.43%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 91.79%. Given SoFi Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -9.13 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.12

SoFi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SoFi Technologies peers beat SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

