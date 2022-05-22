Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

