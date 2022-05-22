Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $123,266.74 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $164,287.20.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.