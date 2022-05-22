Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $116.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.33.

NTRS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

