NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

