ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

