StockNews.com Lowers Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.