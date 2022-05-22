Otonomo Technologies’ (OTMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Otonomo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

