Otonomo Technologies’ (OTMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Otonomo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.05.
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
