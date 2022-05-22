Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $456.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.