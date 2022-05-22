Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SAND opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

