Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.95. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $3,716,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

