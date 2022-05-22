Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
QH opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.07. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.73.
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quhuo (QH)
