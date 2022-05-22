Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

