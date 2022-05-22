NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NTCT opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 55.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
