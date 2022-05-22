Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
