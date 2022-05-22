Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.