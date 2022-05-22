Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $365.33.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $279.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.75. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.