Citigroup Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $265.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.17.

ODFL opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

