Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NKTX stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

