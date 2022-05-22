MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.97.

MKTW stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.