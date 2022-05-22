Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 45,340 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,340 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of VersaBank worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VersaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.91.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

