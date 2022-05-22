Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

DEI opened at $27.27 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

