Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

