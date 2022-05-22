Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

JBL stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.