Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AB opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

