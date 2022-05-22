Citigroup Inc. Buys 197,672 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Sunoco worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

