Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,054 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $731.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.40. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

