Citigroup Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,496,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

