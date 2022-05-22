Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of DLH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. DLH had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

DLH Profile (Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.