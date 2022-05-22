76,738 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,738 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 28.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 37.02. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 73.12.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

