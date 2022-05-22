Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $471,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Pixelworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

