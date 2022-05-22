Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Valhi worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 5,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $43.45 on Friday. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $46.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

