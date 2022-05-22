Citigroup Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

