Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 239.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,588,000 after buying an additional 418,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,958,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,286,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

