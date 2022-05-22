Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $56.81 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $732.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

