TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $189.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

