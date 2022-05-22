Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,315 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

