Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $135.12 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.