BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

