Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Cyclerion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.04% and a negative net margin of 1,115.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

