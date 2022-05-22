Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

