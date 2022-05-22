Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.