Citigroup Inc. Acquires 110,253 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $12.03 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

