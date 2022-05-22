Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

FICO stock opened at $395.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

