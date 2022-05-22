Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

