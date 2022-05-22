Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Lear worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 71.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lear by 18.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $122.67 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.